Council seeks approval for temporary speed limit reduction on major Carlow road

Carlow County Council is seeking approval from councillors in Bagenalstown to proceed with an application for the introduction of "Temporary Speed Limits" on the R448 at the Royal Oak Junction.

It comes after members of Bagenalstown Municipal District agreed to close the busy slip lane coming from the Carlow direction at the Royal Oak junction.

The speed limit matter will come before members at the November meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District on Wednesday.

If passed, speed limits will reduce from 100km/h to 80km/h and to 60km/h.

The proposal is "with the intention of reducing the potential risk of vehicle collisions at this junction", the Council says.