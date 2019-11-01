Revealed: New campaign launched focusing on supporting jobs in Carlow Town centre

Businesses in Carlow Town Centre have come together to encourage people to support local and come to Carlow Town to experience 1,000 years of customer service experience which is supporting over 1,000 jobs in Carlow Town centre.

The campaign called #Carlow1000 is focused on supporting jobs in Carlow Town centre by encouraging people to come and experience Carlow in the run up to Christmas.

From traditional pubs and brand names to independent retailers, Carlow Town has everything you need.

Over the coming weeks, ten retailers will be sharing their customer experience in partnership with Carlow Town Development Forum and Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office.

Philip McDonald from Detail, who is a member of Carlow Town Development Forum, said: "Collectively we have an amazing offering for all in Carlow Town which has been developed over the generations and spending your money at independent businesses begins a cycle in which those businesses then spend their money at local shops, support community groups and employ locals."

Speaking about growing up in Carlow and the wonderful experiences in Carlow Town centre, Cllr Andrea Dalton, Mayor of the Municipal District of Carlow Town said: "I’m really proud to be from Carlow and Mayor and what I always know is that Carlow Town has really quality, genuine, value for money customer experience and we want to showcase this in partnership with our business community."

She added: "As Mayor I look forward to this campaign and also launching the 2019 Festive Family Experience in early November."

Chairperson of Carlow Town Development Forum and chief executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan, said: "Small local businesses are the economic backbone of Carlow Town and we are delighted to be able to support this campaign.

"We encourage everybody to shop local in the run up to Christmas and support our jobs in retail and hospitality."

Initial local businesses that feature in the campaign include Savana; Seven Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club; Fussy Galore; Detail Menswear; Bramleys Jewellers; Kevin Kelly Pharmacy, Carlow Farmers' Market, Shaw’s & Lloyds Pharmacy.

The campaign will include weekly prizes. If your business would like to be involved contact Pierce Kavanagh in the Local Enterprise Office on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059 912 9783