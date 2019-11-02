'One person arrested after five minutes for drink driving,' checkpoint in Carlow Town

Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Roads Policing Unit, supported by operational uniform personnel, conducted drink driving focused checkpoints in Carlow Town overnight on Friday.

"One person was arrested after five minutes for drink driving," Gardaí said.

Another person was arrested for drink driving in Kilkenny City in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí added: "Please, please, please never ever drink and drive. With the current inclement weather, allow extra time for journeys and reduce your speed. Expect the unexpected."