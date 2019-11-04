Carlow conference on Direct Provision as part of fight to end the 'inhumane treatment'

Carlow College is hosting a conference on Direct Provision on Friday, November 8 where members of the public will be hearing from activists and campaigners that are at the forefront of fighting for an end to the "inhumane treatment".

The conference provides an opportunity to learn about the State's asylum system from people who are or have been through the asylum process.

Direct Provision was introduced in 2000 for a temporary period and will be 19 years old this year. Today, asylum seekers spend years in conditions which have been criticised internationally as a "severe violation of human rights".

Former Local Election candidate in Kilkenny, Stephanie Hanlon, said: "The system of Direct Provision is a direct violation of Ireland's human rights obligations and is wholly inappropriate for people seeking asylum in Ireland."

She described Direct Provision as "inhumane treatment".

Organisers said this conference is free to the public and all are welcome.

