Carlow child raises €1,000 for Temple Street Children's Hospital after doctors saved his life

Temple Street Children's Hospital have said a "huge thank you and well done" to Brógan Byrne from Bagenalstown in Carlow who raised over €1,000 for Trick or Treat.

Brógan was a patient in Temple Street four years ago, having had a spontaneous brain haemorrhage, but doctors at the hospital saved his life.

Trick or Treat is a fundraising initiative and kids can hold a "hair-raising party in their home, workplace, school, creche or community and have some fiendish fun" and raise valuable funds.

The hospital said: "Now it's time for Brógan to give back, and he has been fundraising hard every year. This is the first year he has hit the €1k mark!

"He was helped along by his brother Ciaran and his mum, who both came with Brogan to donate all the funds that were raised.Thank you Brógan and everyone else who has helped us fundraise this Halloween!"