Carlow people come together to issue clothes appeal for the homeless ahead of cold spells

Carlow people have come together to issue a clothes appeal for homeless people around Carlow ahead of cold spells this winter.

Orla Keane and Elaine Jones - working in conjunction with the New Oak Youth and Social Club - are making the appeal to help "our homeless friends in Carlow".

Orla said: "Winter is approaching rapidly and we urgently need warm dry clothes in all sizes (tracksuits, hoodies etc.) coats/jackets, runners in all sizes, packets of new socks if anyone is in a position to buy them, they're around €3 for a pack of 5 in Penneys.

"Also woolly hats, gloves, packets of hand warmers, blankets and sleeping bags."

She added: "Donations of clean used clothing would be great, we don't expect anyone to buy new clothes. Just whatever they have lying around that they they don't need. It will be put to good use."

People can drop donations into the centre or contact Orla Keane and Elaine Jones via private message on Facebook to arrange collection.