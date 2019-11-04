St Mullins selector 'doing well' after emergency medical treatment following shock win

A St Mullins selector is "doing well" after taking ill in the stands during the Carlow champion's shock Leinster club SHC quarter-final win over Cuala at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.

In a post on social media, the Carlow club thanked the Cuala supporter, Dr Niamh Murphy, who came to the aid of the man on the sidelines.

St Mullins have confirmed that the selector is "doing well due in no small part to your assistance".

It is reported that the man was cared for by medics in an ambulance which stayed on the field for close to an hour after the game had ended.

St Mullins knocked out the two-time All-Ireland champions with a 2-13 to 0-18 victory, sealing their semi-final date against Rathdowney-Errill of Laois next Sunday week.