Weather 'much cooler by Thursday with a strong bitterly cold wind', says Carlow forecaster
Not good...
Cold weather ahead
It will be a nice dry day on Tuesday but breezy, turning cooler then with another spell of rain Wednesday and still breezy, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, said it will be "much cooler by Thursday with a strong bitterly cold Northerly wind and showery".
"Staying cool and unsettled for Friday and the weekend," he added.
