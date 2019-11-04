Planning lodged for proposed housing development consisting of four dwellings in Ballon

Planning has been lodged for a proposed housing development which will consist of four dwellings in Ballon.

Jimmy O'Toole has made the application for the houses which would be located on Church Street in the village. 

The application is for a proposed housing development of four two-bedroom single storey dwellings, entrance to site and all associated site works.

A decision is due by the local authority on January 2. 