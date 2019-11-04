Stolen flowers worth €100 returned to Carlow café after theft highlighted on social media

Stolen flower boxes worth €100 have been returned to Café de Mode in Ballon after the theft was highlighted on social media.

In a post on social media on November 1, the popular café said: "Disappointing to find our newly planted winter hanging baskets and planter have been stolen.

"Other locals in Ballon have also had window boxes stolen."

However, on Sunday morning the café owners found the flowers had been returned.

They added: "Our flowers have been returned and are now back in place. Thanks to whoever decided returning them was the right thing to do!"