'It's like a skating rink,' councillor hits out over condition of surface in housing estate

"It's like a skating rink," said Cllr Michael Doran as he hit out over condition of the road surface in Townsend Avenue, Bilboa.

Cllr Doran was speaking at the October meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he raised the matter with the Council Executive.

The Council installed a new road surface in the housing estate but it has been causing issues.

Cllr Doran asked that something be done about the surface as "it is very loose and actually very dangerous".