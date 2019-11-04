'Gang of poachers,' three men from Carlow and Dublin caught hunting illegally with dogs

Gardaí have caught three men from Carlow and Dublin hunting illegally with dogs.

On October 26, following a call from a member of the public, Gardaí detained three men hunting illegally with dogs at Ballyshannon, Kilcullen.

The men were from Carlow and Dublin.

Gardaí said: "This is the fourth gang of poachers with dogs intercepted by Kildare Gardaí in the last six weeks. Prosecutions will follow in respect of all these incidents.

"The prevention of this type of 'Rural Crime' is at the core of our policing strategy in Kildare Garda District and involves stakeholder engagement with the IFA, Coursing Clubs, ISPCA, Joint Policing Committee, etc."