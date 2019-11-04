'Good news,' Tullow Day Care Centre to receive €20,000 grant funding under scheme
Fine Gael TD, Pat Deering, has welcomed the announcement of a €20,000 grant under the Community and Voluntary Supports Grant Scheme for Tullow Day Care Centre.
Carlow Day Care Centre meanwhile has received €1,500 under the scheme.
Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, on Monday announced the approval of €1m in grant funding for community and voluntary groups under the Community & Voluntary Supports Grant Scheme launched earlier this year.
