Man with Carlow address banned from driving and fined after speeding at 178km/h on road

A man found driving at 178 km/h in the 120 km/h zone at Ballymount, Kilcullen has been banned from driving for two years and fined €1,000.

When handing down sentence for the dangerous driving conviction at Naas District Court on October 23, Judge Desmond Zaidan told the defendant, Marcin Kulak, 28, of 53 Willow Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, “Do not dice with other people’s lives. Speed kills.”

The court was told that Mr Kulak was “just beetling along” and his concentration lapsed around 4.15pm on June 24, 2018. The conditions were dry and there was a steady flow of traffic.

Mr Kulak had no previous convictions.

His solicitor, Conal Boyce, said his client was “quite ashamed of himself”.