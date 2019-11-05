'Disheartening,' flower pots turned over onto the road at the Fairgreen in Bagenalstown

Flower pots were turned over onto the road at the Fairgreen in Bagenalstown over the last few days.

Residents had to move it in but Cllr Andy Gladney hit out and said "they shouldn’t have to be doing this".

He added: "So disheartened for the scheme workers, the Bagenalstown improvement groups and the Council workers, they work so hard to keep the town tidy and clean."

It comes after the public toilet in the town was also vandalised.