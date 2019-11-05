Harassment of cyclists by motorists in Carlow an issue as safer cycling campaign kicks off
Meeting held as part of campaign for safer cycling infrastructure in Carlow
'Cycle lanes that lead to a dead end...'
A meeting was held recently as part of a campaign for safer cycling infrastructure in Carlow.
Carlow Cycling Campaign held a meeting in Carlow Town and Cllr Adrienne Wallace highlighted some of the issues raised.
She said: "A lot of issues raised with many cyclists feeling that it is unsafe to cycle in Carlow. Cycle lanes that lead to a dead end and dangerous situations on the road.
"Harassment of cyclists from motorists. Some areas, particularly around schools have no infastrucure.
"It's important we address these issues and fight for a safe cycle Carlow."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on