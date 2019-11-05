Harassment of cyclists by motorists in Carlow an issue as safer cycling campaign kicks off

A meeting was held recently as part of a campaign for safer cycling infrastructure in Carlow.

Carlow Cycling Campaign held a meeting in Carlow Town and Cllr Adrienne Wallace highlighted some of the issues raised.

She said: "A lot of issues raised with many cyclists feeling that it is unsafe to cycle in Carlow. Cycle lanes that lead to a dead end and dangerous situations on the road.

"Harassment of cyclists from motorists. Some areas, particularly around schools have no infastrucure.

"It's important we address these issues and fight for a safe cycle Carlow."