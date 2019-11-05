Council tenders contract for refurbishment of a number of dwellings on Pollerton Road

Carlow County Council has tendered a contract for the refurbishment of units 5/6, 5A and 6A on the Pollerton Road.

Bidders have until 4pm on Friday, November 29 to make their applications.

The property will be available for viewing on Wednesday, November 6 from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The price breakdown is to be provided for the project for both dwellings.