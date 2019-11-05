Cold theme on the weather charts could last up to ten days, says Carlow forecaster
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear!
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
The cold theme on the weather charts could last up to ten days, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the "coal merchants will be getting some nice cash flow early this season".
Alan added: "A cold theme on the weather charts from Tuesday and could last 7-10 days but sadly not dry and settled cold just generally lousy weather."
