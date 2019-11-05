Vacant Carlow home to go under the hammer in online auction as part of December sale
28 Springdale, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 V3K1
A vacant Carlow home is to go under the hammer in a BidX1 online auction as part of their December sale.
The semi-detached four-bedroom house extends to approximately 1,291 sq.ft and has a reserve price of €130,000. The property is a vacant possession.
BidX1's online auction takes place on December 4.
