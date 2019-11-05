Carlow go-karting business to close on Tuesday due to rising 'insurance costs and rates'

A popular Carlow go-karting business is closing down on Tuesday night due to rising "insurance costs and rates".

The Grid Carlow broke the sad news on its Facebook page on Friday evening.

In a statement, they said: "Hi all, it’s a sad day here at The Grid. Unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control we will no longer be able to keep our doors open!

"We would like to thank all of our customers immensely for the support we have received throughout the years and all the friends we have made along the way.

"Regrettably local rates and insurance costs have risen to amounts we simply cannot keep paying. We have tried our hardest to keep our doors open for the sake of our staff and customers, but now it is out of our hands.

"Tuesday the 5th of November 2019 at 9pm our doors will close and we will not be opening again. Our sincerest apologies."