Decision due on Carlow club's planning application to construct new dressing rooms

A decision is due on a Carlow soccer club's planning application to construct new dressing rooms.

St Patrick's Boys AFC have applied for the construction of a single storey side and rear dressing room and storage room extension to existing single storey detached dressing room building and all associated site works.

The development will take place at The Meadows, Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen.

A decision is due by the local authority on November 11 of this year.