Carlow's 'unaccounted for water' levels down to 34% - one of the lowest in the country

Carlow's "unaccounted for water" levels are down to 34% - one of the lowest in the country, Carlow Live can reveal.

During the month of September, five leaks were found under the "Find and Fix Programme" for leak repairs which is continuing in parallel with the Irish Water "First Fix Programme".

In addition to those leaks, a further ten operational leaks were repaired directly by Carlow County Council in September.

This brought the "unaccounted for water" (UFW) levels down to 34% - which is one of the lowest UFW rates in the country.