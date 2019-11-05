Revealed: Carlow's average monthly payments to landlords for active HAP tenancies

Carlow's average monthly payments to landlords for active Housing Assistance Payment tenancies comes to €555, Carlow Live can reveal.

There were 743 active HAP tenancies in Carlow for the first six months of this year and the average monthly landlord payment came to €555.

Fourteen of the 31 local authorities across Ireland had lower average monthly payments than Carlow.

HAP is a form of social housing support for people who have a long-term housing need.

Under the HAP scheme you can take up full-time employment and keep your housing support. The scheme is administered by the local authorities, who pay landlords directly.

The rent being charged for the accommodation must be within the limits set down for the household type in the local authority's area.

Tenants pay a weekly HAP rent contribution to the local authority, based on their income and ability to pay.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, confirmed the figures in response to a Parliamentary Question.