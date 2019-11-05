Would you take it on? Fixer-upper stone residence and site in Carlow on sale for €40,000
0.6 Acres at Knockbaun, Old Leighlin, Carlow
Would you take it on? A fixer-upper stone residence and site in Carlow is on sale for €40,000.
The derelict stone residence commands a site of 0.6 acres with small stone outbuildings, located off a shared local access road on the Ridge above Old Leighlin village.
It offers massive scope subject to suitable planning permissions and renovations.
