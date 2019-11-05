Carlow chosen as venue of European Pride Organisers' Association conference in 2020

Carlow has been chosen as the venue of the European Pride Organisers' Association conference in 2020, it has been revealed.

In a post on Facebook, Carlow Pride said: "We are thrilled to announce that the European Pride Organisers' Association have selected beautiful Carlow as the destination for their next conference.

"We are so incredibly delighted to have international visitors and national delegates coming to Carlow town in January.

"Carlow was selected in part due to the success of our inaugural pride.

"Carlow Pride Festival committee have been helping the EPOA with the logistics of holding such an event, and this has helped make it happen. We are proudly putting Carlow on the map."

Carlow will welcome between 30-50 delegates, and the conference will be held in the state-of-the-art conference facilities over two days in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

The conference will focus on Ireland's Pride Network and organisers from InterPride (World Pride) will also be in attendance.

The event is on January 25 and 26.