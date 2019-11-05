Book of Condolence opened in Council offices for people to pay their respects to Gay Byrne

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

Gay Byrne, RIP

A Book of Condolence has been opened in the Carlow County Council offices on the Athy Road in Carlow Town for people to pay their respects to legendary RTÉ broadcaster, Gay Byrne, who passed away on Monday.

Similar Books of Condolence will also be available at the local authority offices in Tullow, Bagenalstown and Carlow Libraries. 