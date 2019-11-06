Time running out to get your tickets for tractor raffle to raise funds for sick children

Time is running out to get your tickets for a tractor raffle to raise funds for sick children at Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin with online ticket sales closing on November 10.

A video by the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club - who are raffling the "vintage" Massey Ferguson tractor - went viral earlier this year.

The group say they are "going all out" in 2019 to raise funds for the care of Ireland's sick children.

The viral video follows Seamus O'Gorman as he buys a ticket in Kearney's in Fenagh for the raffle and dreams of winning the top prize.

Watch the video below:

This year, they are holding a huge raffle, with an iconic vintage Massey 135 tractor up for grabs as first prize.

Tickets are €10 and are available online from their website at www.tractorrun.com.

The tractor is in "top-quality condition and it is a rarity".

The Carlow to Cork tractor club was established in 2005 with the aim of preserving vintage tractors while raising funds for the Crumlin hospital and to promote safety on vintage machinery.

Other prizes will be announced soon and organisers are asking people to support this worthy cause by buying a raffle ticket.

The raffle will take place on November 16 in Jimmy D's Bar in Bagenalstown.

To buy a ticket, click here.