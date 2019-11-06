Vaccines taken from outhouse on a farm in Carlow as Gardaí launch investigation into incident

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at an outhouse on a farm in Wells, Bagenalstown.

The incident occurred between 6pm on Sunday, November 3 and 6am on Monday, November 4.

Vaccines, a clipper and some fencing equipment were taken.

Contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown with any information. 