PICTURE: Lucy Meaney has been chosen as the Netwatch Carlow Carer of the Year

Lucy Meaney has been chosen as the Netwatch Carlow Carer of the Year.

Family Carers Ireland teamed up with Netwatch for the "Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards 2019".

Lucy is caring for her two sons, one who has down syndrome and the another who is autistic. She takes each day in her stride and provides the best possible care to both of her sons.

Netwatch ambassador, Mick Galwey, presented Lucy with her award recently.