Podiatry services in Carlow to be retained after threat to service, says local senator

Fianna Fáil Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has said she is "delighted" to have received confirmation that podiatry services in Carlow are to be retained.

Senator Murnane O'Connor first raised the threat of losing the service last month when she was made aware that the service, provided to hundreds of Carlow residents for free, was set to close.

At the time Senator Murnane O’Connor called for an end to the postcode lottery for health services which leaves so many at a disadvantage.

She said: "Podiatry services are vital for diagnosing and treating diseases and abnormalities of the foot and lower limb. For people with diabetes, access to a podiatrist can mean the difference between healthy feet or amputation.

"I had many constituents come to me who used the services and they were very worried about having to travel elsewhere and having to pay for the service elsewhere."

She added: "It is my understanding that there are currently over 100 people waiting to access the service, so its importance cannot be underestimated.

"I am delighted the service will be retained but I would ask that the Minister ensure there is no more doubt over its future and to ensure it is maintained."