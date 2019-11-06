Over 13 acres of non-residential land at Barrowside Business Park going up for sale

Over 13 acres of non-residential land at Barrowside Business Park is going up for sale.

The ad states that the lands "may have some long term development potential and are located a short distance from Carlow Town centre".

Laid out in one block the lands are bounded to the rear by the River Barrow.

All main services are adjacent to the lands.

The lands are currently zoned open space/amenity land under the Carlow local area plan.