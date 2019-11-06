'There are no private houses being built,' concerns in Carlow over construction activity

"There are no private houses being built," said Cllr John Murphy as he raised concerns in Carlow over construction activity.

He was speaking at the October meeting of Tullow Municipal District and he added: "We need houses. All the house being built seem to be social houses."

Cllr John McDonald claimed that the Council's planning department are "reluctant" to give permission for one-off houses.

While Cllr Will Paton added that the local authority have land zoned for private houses but "private developers don't see enough profit from building them".