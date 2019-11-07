Council removed 1.5 tonnes of tyres as part of bonfire efforts over Halloween period

Carlow County Council removed 1.5 tonnes of tyres as part of the environment department's efforts over the Halloween period.

Halloween proved a busy time for the local authority as they monitored bonfires and removed dangerous materials. 

Some of the materials moved included 1.5 tonnes of tyres, compressed cylinders, mattresses and foam filled sofas. 

There were a number of calls received regarding bonfires close to properties and community groups. 