PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí detect car obstructing a footpath as part of Operation Enable

Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí have detected a car obstructing a footpath as part of Operation Enable around the county. 

Read also: Homeowner awoke to the sound of someone leaving house after burglary in Carlow

Operation Enable was conducted by Carlow Roads Policing Unit this week.

Gardaí said: "Please have consideration for wheelchair users and people using paths. This vehicle (pictured above) parked on double yellow lines and was obstructing the footpath. Fixed charge penalty notice issued."