PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí detect car obstructing a footpath as part of Operation Enable
Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí have detected a car obstructing a footpath as part of Operation Enable around the county.
Operation Enable was conducted by Carlow Roads Policing Unit this week.
Gardaí said: "Please have consideration for wheelchair users and people using paths. This vehicle (pictured above) parked on double yellow lines and was obstructing the footpath. Fixed charge penalty notice issued."
