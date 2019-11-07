Are you brave enough to hold a giant African snail? Eureka festival returns to IT Carlow

Are you brave enough to hold a giant African snail? What about touching a hissing cockroach? Could you build your own rocket using only a bottle, water and a pump? It’s time to find out!

Following its huge success last year, Eureka, the science and technology festival, returns from November 11-18 with a host of fun and interactive experiences to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Boasting a varied programme of some 25 incredible events, including active learning workshops, exhibitions, demonstrations, interactive seminars and debates, Eureka actively promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) to primary, secondary and third-level students as well as teachers, academics and members of the public.

This year’s festival is bigger and better than ever.

The Inventive Minds Exhibition which will run each day throughout the week in the Inventorium, an elaborate geodesic dome structure constructed specially for Eureka on the grounds of Institute of Technology Carlow.

This year’s exhibition incorporates the works of some of the greatest minds in Europe. Each day offers visitors the chance to relax with a cup of tea or get involved in activities such as matching these European ‘inventive minds’ with their various contributions to science and engineering

The Rocket Science Challenge will see secondary school students build their own rocket using only a bottle, water and a pump and then compete to see who can achieve the longest flight trajectory.

In an effort to promote hands-on discovery of molecular and cellular biology, Cell Explorers will see the first year bioscience students at Institute of Technology Carlow introduce members of the public to different bacteria, protists and parasites.

Precious Planet will see Dr Thomae Kakouli-Duarte explore fascinating and elegant aspects of life and nature on our precious planet.

In The Shape of Things to Come, Dr Edmond Tobin will give a lecture on how bicycles, aeroplanes, helicopters, rockets, wind turbine blades can morph and change structure.

Separately, motor enthusiasts and mechanical engineers will enjoy a seminar by Dr. David Statin on the electric traction motor designs used in various commercial BEVs and HEVs such as the Nissan LEAF, Tesla Model S, Toyota Prius, BPM i3 and Honda Accord.

A High Tech Showcase will demonstrate some of the latest technologies and products available on the market to help industry embrace change.

In Celebrating Women in Engineering, TY, 5th and 6th Year students are invited to a discussion with women who are leaders in engineering in Ireland.

Meanwhile, primary school pupils will love K’NEX in Space: Physics & Engineering at which teams of future engineers and scientists will compete with one another to solve challenges using imagination and K'NEX components.

Members of the public can sign up for an Escape Room event with the theme “European Scientists" where they are divided into teams and need to figure out clues and resolve puzzles in order to unveil the secrets of a hidden door in the room.

Conceived and organized by Dr Darren Kavanagh, an engineering lecturer at Institute of Technology Carlow, Eureka runs in tandem with National Science Week. The festival is supported by Science Foundation Ireland under the discover programme.

Dr Kavanagh said: "Eureka will play a very important role in the advancement of a strong and vibrant STEM culture and ecosystem for the region.

"We are very grateful to Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) for its continued financial support and encouragement."

For further information, go to: www.eurekafestival.ie