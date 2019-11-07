Carlow finalist announced ahead of BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach has been announced as a finalist at the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) as the Exhibition gears up for the 57th year of the renowned educational event.

The Carlow school's project is called the "Landmark App" Bunaithe ar GPS in the Technology category.

BT, the organiser of the event, delivered the good news to the over 1,100 students involved in the 550 finalist projects this week.

In total, over 1,800 projects were submitted by students in schools all across the island of Ireland. The students will now begin preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the Exhibition in January 2020.

A significant number of the projects this year delve into pressing social issues such as mental health, transgender rights and the effects that social media has on young people.

Topics such as these are prevalent in the Social and Behavioural Science Category but are also increasingly prevalent in the other categories; Technology, Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences and Biological & Ecological Sciences.

Shay Walsh, Managing Director at BT Ireland said: "It is a trend in itself globally that it is our young people who are now leading the charge when it comes to taking action on issues such as climate change and mental health; and I am personally encouraged to see this same passion and concern coming from our own young people as evidenced in their project ideas.

"At BT we know, having organised this Exhibition for the last 20 years, that our alumni are the change makers of tomorrow; and that the BTYSTE is a powerful platform for them to express their ideas, opinions and solutions.

"I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every student who submitted an entry to the 2020 Exhibition and to wish our finalists the very best of luck in the coming weeks as they put the finishing touches on their projects.

"We’re looking forward to meeting all of our talented class of 2020 at the RDS in January."

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from January 8-11, 2020 at the RDS in Dublin.

This national celebration of science and technology is one of the country’s best attended events every year, and has something for people of all ages to enjoy.

For participants, the Exhibition offers one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

In addition, the overall winner will represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Salamanca, Spain, in September 2020.

In addition to the core Exhibition, the Primary Science Fair will also take place at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition from the 9th -11th January 2020.

The Primary Science Fair has been an exciting part of the internationally renowned BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition for over 16 years, and continues to play a pivotal role in the primary academic calendar in Ireland.

The Fair is designed to instil an early love of science and discovery in primary school students across Ireland.

Tickets for the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be available for purchase from Monday, November 11. For more information on this fantastic family event, visit www.btyoungscientist.com