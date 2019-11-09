Calls for Tullow cemetery gates to be opened one day a week for families to tend to graves

Calls have been made for the St Patrick's Cemetery gates in Tullow to be opened at least one day a week so that families can tend to the graves of their loved ones.

Cllr Brian O'Donoghue has tabled a motion on the matter ahead of this month's full meeting of Carlow County Council on Monday.

It states: "That it is the policy of Carlow County Council from January 1, 2020 onwards, that the gates to St Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow, will be open to the public at least one day per week to allow families tend to the graves of their loved ones and that a second water point be installed at a central location in the cemetery to be in operation by January 1, 2020."