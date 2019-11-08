St Clare's Hospitality offered new premises near food kitchen and plans to extend service

St Clare's Hospitality has been offered a new premises near the food kitchen and plans to extend the food service.

In May of 2015 the food kitchen was opened at The Waterfront, Mill Lane, Carlow and now serves hot meals five days per week to people in need.

The service began with a food bag delivery service.

St Clare's Hospitality have now been offered a new premises near the food kitchen and it is hoped to extend their services by opening this premises as a centre where people can spend time during the day taking part in activities, receiving warmth, hospitality and friendship.

To run this service, they will need lots more volunteers.

If you think you can give some time and are interested in volunteering please come to an open meeting on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm in Graiguecullen Parish Centre (behind St Clare's Church).

All are welcome.

St Clare's Hospitality was founded in October 2013.