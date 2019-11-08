Council's waste inspections on almost 60 houses in Carlow found compliance to be 'poor'

Carlow County Council's Environmental Enforcement teams were out in force over the last few months completing door to door inspections but have found compliance levels to be "poor".

The local authority have said that "over 400 planned inspections have taken place" in housing estates where it has been observed to have few bins out on collection days or where there have been reported incidents of dumping.

A total of 57 houses were visited in recent weeks and the Council have said that "the compliance levels were poor".

Householders are reminded that they are required to retain evidence of participating in a waste collection service or use of an authorised facility.