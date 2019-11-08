Communities in disadvantaged areas of Carlow to benefit from Dormant Accounts funding

Community organisations in disadvantaged areas of Carlow are set to benefit from Dormant Accounts funding, Fine Gael TD Pat Deering has said.

Money in the Dormant Accounts Fund can be used to fund measures that address economic, social, or educational disadvantage and to support people with a disability.

The 2020 Action Plan allocates funding of €45.5 million to 43 measures to be delivered across 9 Government Departments.

Deputy Deering said: "The dormant accounts funding provides funding to people who need it across the country.

"I am delighted that the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2020 will provides funding of over €45 million to help address disadvantage right across Ireland.

"The measures in the Action Plan address challenges such as social inclusion, homelessness, assisting migrants, support for carers and promoting inclusion in sports.

Deputy Deering added: "The funding is having a huge impact; for example, it is providing support of €5.5 million for the Social Innovation Fund Ireland; €3 million for the Senior Alerts Scheme; and €2 million to support Social Enterprise development in Ireland.

"It also provides €250,000 to contribute to necessary emergency safety works in community centres in disadvantaged urban areas.

"All of these measures are helping people in our communities here Carlow and is providing tangible social and economic benefits.

"The measures will provide much needed support for economically, educationally and socially disadvantaged groups and the disabled."

He added: "The level of funding through Dormant Accounts has grown substantially in recent years, for example, the €45.5 million approved here compares to €28.5 million approved in the 2016 Action Plan."