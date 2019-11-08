Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry to speak at 'Rally For A Refuge' in Carlow

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry is to speak at the "Rally For A Refuge" in Carlow this December.

In a post on Facebook, Carlow Women's Refuge Campaign said: "We are delighted to welcome Fr Peter McVerry to speak at the Rally For A Refuge in Carlow on Saturday, December 14 at the Fountain at 2pm.

"Let's give him a big Carlow welcome! Everybody come join us as we fight for a refuge for Carlow. Share this. Get the word out there!"