Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry to speak at 'Rally For A Refuge' in Carlow
Fr Peter McVerry
Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry is to speak at the "Rally For A Refuge" in Carlow this December.
In a post on Facebook, Carlow Women's Refuge Campaign said: "We are delighted to welcome Fr Peter McVerry to speak at the Rally For A Refuge in Carlow on Saturday, December 14 at the Fountain at 2pm.
"Let's give him a big Carlow welcome! Everybody come join us as we fight for a refuge for Carlow. Share this. Get the word out there!"
