Carlow's local authority has issued a total of 100 litter fines in the county this year

Carlow's local authority has issued a total of 100 litter fines in the county up to October of this year.

Eight prosecutions were initiated under the Waste Management Act in the District Court and one in the High Court.

Two bench warrants have been issued for failing to appear with one of these being executed by the Gardaí.

Eleven fixed penalty notices have been issued to waste operators for breaches under their licences as well as 57 notices for abandoned cars and 22 warning letters for various offences.