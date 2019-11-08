Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' after the discovery of a body in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating "all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in his 20s at a house in the Montgomery Street area of Carlow on the morning of November 8.

In a statement, Gardaí said: "The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Waterford.

"The results of post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation."