Funeral details announced for man found dead in Carlow as Gardaí continue to investigate

Funeral details have been announced for the young man found dead in Carlow Town on Friday as Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances around his death.

Aaron Clarke of Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge is deeply regretted by his loving partner Bridget, daughters Amber and Evie, parents Michael and Ann, sister Georgina, brothers Brian, Paddy and Cian, nephews Jayden and Sean, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Aaron will be reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Sunday afternoon from 2pm concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning arriving at St Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Gardaí are investigating "all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery of Aaron's body at a house in the Montgomery Street area of Carlow on the morning of November 8.