Specsavers Carlow has launched a children's writing competition as part of book awards

Children across Carlow are being encouraged to enter Specsavers’ nationwide writing competition, which celebrates its sponsorship of the Junior and Senior Irish Children's Book of the Year categories at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

Inspired by a cartoon drawing of a young boy and his dog who discover magic glasses, children across Carlow are being asked to create a short story, no longer than 500 words, beginning with the sentence; "I found some magic glasses..."

Speaking about the competition, store director at Specsavers Carlow, Mary McGinley, says: "We are delighted to, once again, sponsor the children’s categories at the An Post Irish Book Awards this year as well as launch this fantastic competition.

"It is a great opportunity for budding authors across Carlow to show their writing talents. Children have the most wonderfully creative imaginations, so we are very excited to see what corners of the universe their stories take us to this year."

The competition is open to children and teenagers up to 16 years of age.

The winner of each category will win €1,000 for their school library along with all of the shortlisted children’s titles for 2019 and will also win the shortlisted children’s titles for themselves.

Be sure to use as much creativity and imagination as possible and remember to give your short story a title, staple it to the application form and detail your name, address, age and a contact number for you and your guardian.

All entries should be posted to:

Specsavers Short Story Competition,

c/o WHPR, 6 Ely Place, Dublin 2.

or submit online at www.specsavers.ie/irish-book-awards

Don't hold back – let your imagination soar!

The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday, November 18.