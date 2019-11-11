Carlow soccer club granted planning permission to construct new dressing rooms
A Carlow soccer club has been granted conditional planning permission to construct new dressing rooms.
St Patrick's Boys AFC applied for the construction of a single storey side and rear dressing room and storage room extension to existing single storey detached dressing room building and all associated site works.
The development will take place at The Meadows, Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen.
Carlow County Council attached nine conditions to their decision.
