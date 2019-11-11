Revealed: Thirteen children presented as homeless in Carlow during October
There were fourteen children in emergency accommodation last month
File photo
The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that thirteen children presented as homeless in Carlow last month.
The latest homeless services report from the local authority has also revealed that were fourteen children in emergency accommodation during October.
