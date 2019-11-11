Revealed: Thirteen children presented as homeless in Carlow during October

There were fourteen children in emergency accommodation last month

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow

File photo

The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that thirteen children presented as homeless in Carlow last month. 

Read also: Funding of €1.5m to be used to improve services for victims of domestic violence in Carlow

The latest homeless services report from the local authority has also revealed that were fourteen children in emergency accommodation during October. 