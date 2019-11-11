Carlow business community invited to participate in 'Carlow Town Crime Prevention Day'

The Carlow business community and students from Transition Year are invited to participate in the "Carlow Town Crime Prevention Day".

It will be held in Gairdin Beo, Old Dublin Road, Carlow from 7.30am to 1pm as part of the Business Watch Programme on November 19.

Kicking off the day will be a Business Breakfast which will be held from 7.30am and will have a focus on cyber security and practical advice on crime prevention in the run up to Christmas.

This breakfast will be followed by a Student Seminar for Transition Year Students. Carlow Town Crime Prevention Day is being hosted as part of the Business Watch Programme - a Crime Prevention Programme designed by An Garda Síochána.

The scheme is founded on the same principles as Neighbourhood Watch, that is the practice of both the Gardaí and the community coming together to prevent and reduce crime.

The only difference being that the community, which this scheme targets, is the business community.

Pictured above are:

Back Line – Peter McConnon-Crime Prevention Officer, An Garda; Shane-Sports Direct; Colin Lindo-Fairgreen Shopping Centre; Richard Timmins-Dolmen Guarding; Pierce Kavanagh-Local Enterprise Office; Gerry Dunne-Carlow Tutorial College; Shane Kelly-Detail Menswear

Front Line – Philip Bramley-Bramleys Jewellers; Sgt. Darren Leahy-Carlow Community Policing Unit; Ed Cahill-Tully’s Bar; Pat Bramley-Bramleys Jewellers

The scheme starts from the basic premise that businesses can play a vital role in the fight to prevent the massive losses to the business community and society caused by crime.

Business Watch provides a framework within which the business community can join together and be instrumental in preventing crime in their own community.

Speaking about the event, Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Officer with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said: "We are delighted to be working with An Garda, County Carlow Chamber and local enterprises on this project and welcome all to attend these practical event.

"This event is being rolled out as part of Carlow County Councils work with Carlow Town Development Forum which is highlighting over 1,000 jobs in Carlow Town supported by 1000 years of business experience”.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office, said: "We understand the build up to the festive period is a critical time for traders and enterprises in the Town Centre and Its fantastic to see the gathering of people who have engaged in this project to date.

"Business Watch as a project only works with partnership from all and we in Carlow County Council are committed to playing our part to supporting this project."

To book a place on the seminar log onto www.localenterpise.ie/carlow or call 059-9129783 or for the Student Seminar call Pierce Kavanagh in the Local Enterprise Office.