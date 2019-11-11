Carlow home to go under the hammer in online auction as part of December sale
13 Sandhills, Hacketstown Road, Pollerton, Co. Carlow, R93 A2X8
A Carlow home is to go under the hammer in a BidX1 online auction as part of their December sale.
The semi-detached three-bedroom house extends to approximately 1,130 sq. ft and has a reserve price of €150,000.
The house is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,100 per annum.
BidX1's online auction takes place on December 4.
