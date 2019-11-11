Weather charts show a risk of some sleet and snow this week, says Carlow forecaster

Oh no!

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

There is a "bitterly cold week ahead", says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

Weather charts also show a risk of some sleet and snow Wednesday night.

According to www.carlowweather.com, there will be low wind chill each day and a risk of wintry showers on Wednesday night, especially on higher ground.

Alan said: "Very marginal setup with high ground more at risk but one to keep an eye on as some could wake to a white Thursday morning.

"Might be time to get the long johns out!"


 